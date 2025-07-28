DT
PT
CET a celebration in Haryana: CM Saini

CET a celebration in Haryana: CM Saini

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:02 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday described the successful conduct of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) as a “state-wide celebration”, crediting the seamless execution to the coordinated efforts of officials across departments.

Speaking to the media at Panchkula’s Panchkamal, where he attended a broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, the Chief Minister said, “Every department — from administration to police and roadways — worked in harmony, creating a pleasant and hassle-free environment for the candidates.”

He noted that all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure candidates did not face any inconvenience. “The positive atmosphere was the result of collective effort,” he said.

CM Saini also lauded the public for their support. “Even parents of candidates and local residents contributed, many organised refreshment stalls near exam centres. The CET has become a true celebration in Haryana,” he remarked.

