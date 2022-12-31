Chandigarh Golf Club notifies Jan 29 poll schedule

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 30

The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) has notified the annual general elections to be held on January 29 next month. The notification was issued on Friday, followed by implementation of the code of conduct as per Rule 51 (D) of the CGC.The elections will be held to choose one president and 11 executive members. The rest of the office-bearers will be nominated by the president later.

As per the schedule, the annual general meeting of the club will be held on January 29, followed by elections. Nominations can be filed from January 6 to January 11 till 5 pm. Nominations will be scrutinised on January 13, while withdrawals will be allowed till January 15, 5 pm. The final list of contestants will be displayed on the same day. The voting will be held on January 29 from 11 am till 4.30 pm and votes will be counted on January 30 from 9 am onwards.

As per Rule 51 (D) of the CGC, canvassing from house to house, hosting parties, entertainment and going for publicity through any media, pamphlets or handouts to entice voters is banned.

As many as 1,800 members are eligible to cast their votes to choose the president and the executive committee members. This year, the members will choose the 30th president of the CGC.

Unlike last year, the top post of the club is likely to see two contenders this time. Last year, for the first time in the six-decade history of the CGC, three candidates raced for the top spot.

The incumbent president, Lt Col HS Chahal (retd), had won the top post by a margin of 99 votes by defeating SPS Ghai and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd). In the last elections, the club had witnessed a record voter turnout in its history as 1,154 members had cast their vote. In all, 31 members had filed their papers for the 11 posts of executive committee member.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s elections were delayed by two months and held in March. On an average, the CGC elections witness voting of around 900 to 1,100 members. In 2018, 918 votes were cast and elections were not held in the following years due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.