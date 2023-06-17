 CGC’s all-weather pool to open by month-end : The Tribune India

CGC’s all-weather pool to open by month-end

CGC’s all-weather pool to open by month-end

Work underway at the Chandigarh Golf Club swimming pool. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 16

Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will have its all-weather swimming pool operational by the end of this month. The existing indoor pool has now been converted into a full all-weather facility to make it operational across the year by installing a new heating system.

The management had decided to convert the pool, which was facing seepage issue for the past several years, into an all-weather facility during their annual general meeting held in January this year. The pool is likely to be open in the next 10 or 15 days.

Professional staff to run facility

The old pool has been repaired and converted into a full all-weather facility for members. It took almost four months to complete the project. We have adequate and professional staff to run the pool across the year, including winters. —Lt Col HS Chahal, President, CGC

The pool, having maximum depth of 12 feet, was losing hundred litres of water on a daily basis due to seepage. Earlier, the water was heated through solar panels, which enabled the facility to open for a partial period in summers.

“The old pool has been repaired and converted into a full all-weather facility for members. It took almost four months to complete the project. We have adequate and professional staff to run the pool across the year, including winters,” said Lt Col HS Chahal, president, CGC.

“The pool will now function both during winter and summer season. The House passed a budget of Rs 73 lakh (approximate) to revamp the pool. It will be a great practice platform for the youngsters. We have two lifeguards and the pool will be functional as per the rules and regulation of the club for two sessions (morning and evening),” said Dr Agnish Rajesh, Chairman, Swimming Pool & Health Club, CGC.

“It’s good news for golfers and club members. We have been waiting to get an all-weather facility. Moreover, it will allow us to practice across the year. Instead of approaching other clubs or pools in the tricity, this facility will be a one-stop place for all swimming lovers,” said Dr Ganesh Dutt Rattan, CGC member and avid swimmer.

Admn’s approval for infrastructural changes

Meanwhile, the club president confirmed more infrastructural changes in the club. The management had got all necessary permissions from the UT Administration. “We have got all necessary permissions from the administration. We are now planning to expand the dining hall, revamp starter hut and other infrastructural changes for the betterment of the club. Last year, we had revamped the greens,” said Lt Col HS Chahal, president, CGC. Besides infrastructural changes, the club is also planning to revamp the existing gym by adding more golf-oriented exercising machines for the professionals.

