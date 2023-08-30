CHA, SGGSHC claim hockey titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

The Chandigarh Hockey Academy (red) and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Hockey Club (SGGSHC) won the Chandigarh State Junior Men and Women Hockey Championships, respectively, at the Sector-42 Sports Complex.

In the women’s final, the SGGSHC eves overpowered the Chandigarh Hockey Academy 4-0. Anmoldeep remained the star of the match as she netted a brace in the early minutes of the match. She posted her first goal in the 10th minute, followed by another one in the 20th minute. Alka netted the third goal in the 28th minute, while Manpreet netted the final goal in the 42nd minute.

In the men’s final, the Chandigarh Hockey Academy (red) team defeated the SGGSHC 8-3. Surinder started the proceedings for the team as he scored his first goal in the 1st minute, and followed it with another one in the 5th minute. Raman extended lead to 3-0 in the 10th minute. The SGGSHC lads retaliated through Kawal Nain as he netted the team’s first goal in the 14th minute. However, Paramvir (17th) and Surinder (19th) pushed back against their rivals to 5-1. Paramvir sounded the wooden plank again in the 31st minute by converting a penalty corner, while Sumit made it 7-1 in the 32nd minute. Ravneet (33rd, 45th) converted two penalty corners for the SGGSHC, and Paramvir scored the final goal to make it 8-3 for the academy team in the 47th minute.

Chandigarh Hockey Academy (blue) claimed the third position by logging a 6-1 win over the Panjab University Hockey Club. Prabhjot (16th, 22nd), Komalpreet (18th, 36th) scored a brace each, while Prince (41st) and Gurjit (57th ) netted a goal each for the red team. Shivam scored the lone consoling goal for the university team in the 25th minute. The Panjab University Hockey Club settled for the third place in the women’s category by defeating the Rock Rovers Hockey Club 2-0. Suman (4th, 5th) scored both goals. Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra gave away the awards.

