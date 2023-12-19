CHA teams in men’s hockey final

Chandigarh, December 18
The Chandigarh Hockey Academy (CHA) Red and Blue teams recorded easy victories in their respective matches during the Chandigarh State Sub-Junior Men and Women Hockey Championships at the Sector 42 sports complex.
In the first match, the CHA Red recorded a 6-0 win over Sri Guru Gobind SIngh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, while the CHA Blue lads overpowered Government Model High School, Sector 42, in the second tie. The side defeated the Sector 42 team 5-0. The CHA Red and the CHA Blue would now play the final.
In the women’s category, the CHA, Sector 42, recorded a 5-0 win over Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35. In the second match, the CHA Blue girls recorded a 9-1 win over Government Model High School, Sector 42.
A total of six teams, including four of the CHA, participated in the both men and women categories.
