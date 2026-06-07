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Home / Chandigarh / Chain snatched from woman near home in Mohali’s Sec 79

Chain snatched from woman near home in Mohali’s Sec 79

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:48 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Two bike-borne youths snatched the gold chain of a 49-year-old woman outside her home in Sector 79 last evening.

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The victim, Navreen Kaur, said she was buying vegetables from a vendor near her home around 8.40 pm when two bike-borne youths, who were wearing helmets, snatched her gold chain. She, along with her neighbours, ran after the snatchers, but they sped away.

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Navreen said the chain weighed 20 gram. Her family lodged a complaint with the Sohana police, who registered a DDR.

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Local residents slammed the police for deteriorating law and order in the area.

A report, which was shared by the Punjab Government in the state Assembly this year, revealed that 55% of the snatching incidents registered in the district remained unsolved.

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