Chain snatcher gets 5-year jail in Panchkula

Panchkula, February 14

A court has awarded five-year jail term to a chain snatcher, Sumit alias Golu, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. The accused had snatched the chain from a woman in Sector 7, Panchkula.

The Court of District and Sessions Judge Harbir Singh Dahiya also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused.

The victim, Helli, a resident of Kurukshetra and presently residing in a rented accommodation in Sector 7, here, in her complaint to the police stated that she was going to the Sector 7 market in the evening of June 5, 2022. A youth on a scooty came from behind and snatched her chain before fleeing from the spot. A case was registered against an unidentified person under Section 379-A of the IPC.