Removal of permanently fixed iron chains and bars from a Sector 17-A building has been sought, as they obstruct pedestrian movement and pose a safety hazard.

Advertisement

In a letter to UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Ajay Jagga, member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council, stated that a serious public-safety hazard existed outside a building in Sector 17 that was earlier occupied by the Canadian Embassy.

Advertisement

“Iron bars and heavy chains have been permanently fixed in and around the corridor/passage adjoining the building. These obstructions are hindering the free and safe movement of pedestrians using the public pathway,” he said.

Advertisement

Jagga said people often stumble and fall while crossing the chains. He pointed out that the pathway was meant for pedestrian movement and no permanent obstruction should be permitted there.

He requested the competent authority to direct an immediate inspection of the site and take necessary action to remove all permanently fixed iron chains and unnecessary iron bars.