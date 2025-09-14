Chamber of Commerce organises 4th Architectural Excellence Awards in Chandigarh

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) successfully organised the 4th Edition of the Architecture Excellence Recognition (AER) 2025 in Chandigarh, celebrating innovation, sustainability, and outstanding achievements in the field of architecture and design.

The event recognised achievements across 27 award categories.

Winners:

Architect of the Year 2025: Ar Neeraj Manchanda (New Delhi). Prof. (Ar) Rajnish Wattas (Educator) – Chandigarh, Ar (Prof) Charanjit Singh Shah (Practicing Architect) – New Delhi, Ar Hem Raj Yadav (Public Service Government Architect) – Panchkula, Haryana

Boundless Achievement as an Architect: Ar Achal Choudry (Indore MP)

Residential Design and Innovative Residential Design: Ar Milind Mukund Kulkarni (Maharashtra), Ar Zafar Masud Choudhary (Punjab), Ar Shraddha Sadamate (Maharashtra) and Ar Amruta Bajaj (Madhya Pradesh)

Commercial Interior Design: Recognised projects in Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Nagpur for excellence in office and retail space design

Certificates of Merit were awarded in categories such as Healthcare Space Design and Best Residential Interior Design.

PHDCCI AER 2025: Ar Ishrat Nowshehri (Jammu and Kashmir) Over 200 architects from all over the country attended the event.

The event brought together leading architects, interior designers, industry experts, and academicians to recognize exemplary contributions that are shaping the future of India’s built environment.

Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and highlighted Chandigarh’s global reputation as “The City Beautiful”, calling it one of the finest examples of modern urban planning and architecture. Designed by the legendary architect Le Corbusier, Chandigarh, he said, stands as a symbol of independent India’s vision of progress and modernity.

He emphasised that Chandigarh will continue to grow and evolve in the field of architecture without losing the beauty and design envisioned by its creators. Referring to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, he noted that creativity today often takes the form of evolution and innovation rather than being confined to individual imagination.

Habeeb Khan, Jury Chair and Former President, Council of Architecture (COA), spoke about the unique and dynamic nature of architectural design in the era of rapid technological transformation, particularly the influence of AI on creative processes.