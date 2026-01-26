DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Champions Club win women TT title

Champions Club win women TT title

Defeat DAV Club 3-2 to win gold medal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The women’s team of Champions TT Club (A) defeated DAV Club, Chandigarh, 3-2 to win the gold medal on the concluding day of the UTT 38th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championships, organised by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

Advertisement

The title winner started with a tough win, as Vani beat Pelf. Vani won the opener 11-4, but Pelf bounced back in the match by winning the next two 9-11 3-11. In the next two games, Vani maintained a good show and posted 11-7 11-4 victory over her rival.

Advertisement

In the second match, Neha lost to Cherrish 11-13 3-11 13-11 7-11. Prabhleen defeated Sherell 11-9 8-11 11-9 11-6, while Neha again lost to Pelf 6-11 12-14 11-7 9-11 to make the score 2-2. In the final, Vani once against emerged the team’s trump-card, as she posted 6-11 11-9 11-8 11-6 win over Cherrish.

Advertisement

The men’s team of Sector 50 Champs (A) posted a 3-1 win over TT Hall Players, Sector 23, to win the gold medal. The Sector 50 team started with a defeat, as Pritish lost to Samarth 6-11 11-8 9-11 5-11. However, in the next three matches, Vishal beat Sahil 8-11 14-12 11-7 11-6, Neelesh ousted Bobby 5-11 11-7 12-10 11-8 and Vishal defeated Samarth 13-11 1-11 13-11 11-7 to ensure the gold medal for the side.

Meanwhile, Vani Sharma won the women’s singles final by defeating Neha Singh 11-8 11-5 11-7. Earlier, in the semifinals, Vani Sharma defeated Pelf 9-11 11-4 11-9 11-8 and Neha Singh ousted Princi Chahal 11-6 15-13 8-11 11-8.

Advertisement

Pritish Sood won the men’s gold medal by overpowering tough-challenger Vikas Guleria. Sood won the first game 11-8, but Guleria bounced back in the second with a 9-11 verdict. The next two games witnessed the same outcome, as Sood won the third 11-9, but Guleria replied with 7-11 win. In the final, Sood maintained a good show and posted a 11-8 win for the gold medal.

Earlier, in semifinals, Guleria defeated Arnav Aggarwal 11-6 12-10 14-12 11-4 and Sood defeated Vadya Chawla 12-10 12-10 11-6.

In the women’s doubles final, Pelf and Neha Singh defeated Sherell Chhabra and Cherrish Chhabra 11-7 11-8 11-8, and the men’s pair of Arnav Aggarwal and Samarth Sharma ousted Sood and Vishal Garg 12-10 5-11 11-7 13-11. The pair of Sood and Pelf won the mixed doubles final by defeating Vishal Garg and Neha Singh 11-8 11-8 11-7.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts