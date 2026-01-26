Champions Club win women TT title

The women’s team of Champions TT Club (A) defeated DAV Club, Chandigarh, 3-2 to win the gold medal on the concluding day of the UTT 38th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championships, organised by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

The title winner started with a tough win, as Vani beat Pelf. Vani won the opener 11-4, but Pelf bounced back in the match by winning the next two 9-11 3-11. In the next two games, Vani maintained a good show and posted 11-7 11-4 victory over her rival.

In the second match, Neha lost to Cherrish 11-13 3-11 13-11 7-11. Prabhleen defeated Sherell 11-9 8-11 11-9 11-6, while Neha again lost to Pelf 6-11 12-14 11-7 9-11 to make the score 2-2. In the final, Vani once against emerged the team’s trump-card, as she posted 6-11 11-9 11-8 11-6 win over Cherrish.

The men’s team of Sector 50 Champs (A) posted a 3-1 win over TT Hall Players, Sector 23, to win the gold medal. The Sector 50 team started with a defeat, as Pritish lost to Samarth 6-11 11-8 9-11 5-11. However, in the next three matches, Vishal beat Sahil 8-11 14-12 11-7 11-6, Neelesh ousted Bobby 5-11 11-7 12-10 11-8 and Vishal defeated Samarth 13-11 1-11 13-11 11-7 to ensure the gold medal for the side.

Meanwhile, Vani Sharma won the women’s singles final by defeating Neha Singh 11-8 11-5 11-7. Earlier, in the semifinals, Vani Sharma defeated Pelf 9-11 11-4 11-9 11-8 and Neha Singh ousted Princi Chahal 11-6 15-13 8-11 11-8.

Pritish Sood won the men’s gold medal by overpowering tough-challenger Vikas Guleria. Sood won the first game 11-8, but Guleria bounced back in the second with a 9-11 verdict. The next two games witnessed the same outcome, as Sood won the third 11-9, but Guleria replied with 7-11 win. In the final, Sood maintained a good show and posted a 11-8 win for the gold medal.

Earlier, in semifinals, Guleria defeated Arnav Aggarwal 11-6 12-10 14-12 11-4 and Sood defeated Vadya Chawla 12-10 12-10 11-6.

In the women’s doubles final, Pelf and Neha Singh defeated Sherell Chhabra and Cherrish Chhabra 11-7 11-8 11-8, and the men’s pair of Arnav Aggarwal and Samarth Sharma ousted Sood and Vishal Garg 12-10 5-11 11-7 13-11. The pair of Sood and Pelf won the mixed doubles final by defeating Vishal Garg and Neha Singh 11-8 11-8 11-7.