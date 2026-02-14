Chandigarh MC chief reviews arrangements for Rose Festival

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar today reviewed the arrangements for the ensuing 54th Rose Festival-2026 at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Sector 16.

Advertisement

The commissioner took stock of the overall preparedness and reviewed the progress of arrangements being made by various departments for the smooth and successful conduct of the event. He directed all officials concerned to ensure timely completion of works and maintain close coordination to uphold the grandeur and legacy of the annual showpiece event.

Advertisement

Kumar emphasised that all arrangements must be executed efficiently, keeping in view the convenience, safety and overall experience of visitors. He instructed the departments to adhere strictly to timelines and ensure that no aspect of preparation remained pending.