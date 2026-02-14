DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC chief reviews arrangements for Rose Festival

Chandigarh MC chief reviews arrangements for Rose Festival

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:42 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Preparations for the Rose Festival being made at the Rose Garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh. File
Advertisement

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar today reviewed the arrangements for the ensuing 54th Rose Festival-2026 at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Sector 16.

Advertisement

The commissioner took stock of the overall preparedness and reviewed the progress of arrangements being made by various departments for the smooth and successful conduct of the event. He directed all officials concerned to ensure timely completion of works and maintain close coordination to uphold the grandeur and legacy of the annual showpiece event.

Advertisement

Kumar emphasised that all arrangements must be executed efficiently, keeping in view the convenience, safety and overall experience of visitors. He instructed the departments to adhere strictly to timelines and ensure that no aspect of preparation remained pending.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts