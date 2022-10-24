Chandigarh sees no fresh Covid case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed no case of Covid-19 on Sunday. Five patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

5 infected in Panchkula: The district saw five fresh cases on Sunday. There was no new fatality due to the virus. No patient was reported to have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the district rose to 28. — TNS

4 test +ve in Mohali

Mohali: Four persons tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, while there was no fresh fatality due to the virus. The district saw no new recovery on Sunday. The active case count stood at 29.