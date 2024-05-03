Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

In a significant breakthrough, the UT police have arrested a drug addict in connection with two high-profile rape and murder cases — one registered in 2010 involving an MBA student and the other filed in 2022. The DNA profiling of the samples collected from both victims led to the identification of the accused.

City SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the accused, Monu Kumar (38), a resident of Shahpur Colony, Sector 38-West, had a criminal past. The breakthrough came after a 40-year-old woman was found raped and murdered in the forest area of Maloya in January 2022, which had similarities with the 2010 case involving the MBA student.

Following a year-long investigation, a DNA test conducted by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) linked the two crimes, after which the police started focusing on suspects aged between 35 and 40. The CFSL report had concluded that the DNA of the semen samples collected from the two crime scenes matched.

More than 800 suspects, including those with criminal records, were questioned. Finally, Monu's DNA matched with the samples collected from the victim who was found murdered in the Maloya forest area.

The police said the accused, who worked as a taxi driver, was nabbed on May 1.

During interrogation, he confessed to the rape and murder of 22-year-old student, a resident of Sector 38-West, on July 30, 2010.

The student's body was found in a semi-naked condition in the bushes near a taxi stand in Sector 38-West, with her scooter parked nearby.

The police said the suspect was a serial rapist and killer. He was on two-day police remand. The police area questioning him to find if he was involved in other crimes as well.

Accused has no Aadhaar card, bank account

The accused, Monu, didn’t get his Aadhaar card made as he feared his biometric data, including fingerprints, could link him to crimes perpetrated by him. He didn’t have a bank account for this very reason. He frequently changed his mobile phones and numbers to evade arrest.

Facing 7 cases, he still escaped cops’ suspicion

Despite having been implicated in seven cases between 2011 and 2020, the accused managed to escape the attention of the officers investigating the rape and murder of the MBA student. He was involved in crimes such as theft and snatching in Chandigarh, but the police never questioned him in the 2010 murder case. He had been acquitted in a murder and kidnapping case in Himachal Pradesh in 2008.

2010 killing had jolted city

The murder of the MBA student in 2010 had left residents in a state of shock. On June 30, she had left home to attend an English class in Sector 15. When she didn’t return till 9 pm, her family started looking for her. They found her scooter with blood stains parked near a taxi stand. On searching further, they found her body in the bushes on the other side of the road.

During the investigation spanning five-six years, more than 150 suspects, including drug addicts, snatchers and her five close friends were questioned. However, the police had failed to make any headway. The victim’s friends were also subjected to the brain-mapping test. Later, they were given clean chit by the police. The CFSL team, which inspected the crime scene, had failed to collect blood samples and other evidence. However, the DNA of the semen found on the victim’s clothes was preserved.

