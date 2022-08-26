Rs 15,000 snatched from Shimla native post honey-trap in Chandigarh, two women held

Chandigarh, August 25
Two women have been arrested for luring a 61-year-old with sexual favours and snatching Rs 15,200 from him.
The complainant, a native of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (HP), reported that two women had approached him at the Mani Majra bus stand on Wednesday evening and offered sexual favours. The complainant got lured and agreed to accompany them to a hotel in Daria. The police said the suspects, a 25-year-old from Bihar and a 23-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, hired an e-rickshaw to reach the hotel. However, on reaching near a temple at Shastri Nagar in Mani Majra, the trio alighted from the rickshaw and asked the driver to leave.
The women then snatched Rs 15,200 from the victim, but were apprehended by people near the spot. They were later handed over to the police.
A case has been registered against them at the IT Park police station.
