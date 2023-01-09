Chandigarh: 16 challaned for drunken driving

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The traffic police challaned 16 persons and impounded four vehicles for drunken driving on Saturday night. Nakas were laid at three locations. Since January 1, the police have issued 100 challans and impounded 49 vehicles. TNS

Cyclist killed in accident

Chandigarh: A woman cyclist died after being hit by a bus. Ramjeet of EWS Colony, Maloya, reported that his mother Shiv Devi was hit by a recklessly driven Punjab Roadways bus near the Sector 45/46/49/50 light point. She was rushed to the GMCH, Sector 32, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Bus driver Ajeet Singh has been booked. TNS

Man robbed of cash, mobile

Chandigarh: Four unidentified persons robbed a man of cash and a mobile phone. Laltu Kumar of Jagatpura village reported that he was robbed of Rs 4,400 and a phone by the four persons at Sector 47. A case has been registered. TNS

Seven flights cancelled

Mohali: Seven flights were cancelled at the SBSI Airport here on Sunday. Three arrivals (from Delhi, Ahmedabad) and four departures (to Delhi, Ahmedabad) could not take place. The Pune and Jaipur flights were diverted to Delhi and Jaipur, respectively. Most of the early morning and evening flights were behind schedule. TNS

Four vehicle thieves nabbed

Mohali: With the arrest of four persons, the Dera Bassi police claimed to have busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered four stolen bikes and a scooty from their possession. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects, identified as Rohit Kumar, alias Kaka, Dilpreet, alias Golu, Parminder Singh and Sachin Pathak. They would be produced before a court on Monday, said the cops.