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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 16 elected to Panjab University Senate

Chandigarh: 16 elected to Panjab University Senate

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:53 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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As many as eight from affiliated arts college constituency and eight from associate professor and assistant professor of affiliated arts college constituency have been elected to the Panjab University Senate.

Ajay Sharma from Chandigarh, while NR Sharma, Neena Seth Pajni, Rajinder Kaur, Sandeep Kataria, Kirandeep Kaur, Rakesh Kumar Mahajan, and Rupinder Kaur have been elected from the heads of affiliated arts colleges consistency.

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For associate professor and assistant professor of affiliated arts college constituency, Inderpal Singh Sindhu, Shaminder Singh Sandhu, Jagtar Singh, Harpreet Singh Dua, Varus Goel, Jagdeep Kumar, Pooja Gaur and Jagdish Mehta have been elected to the Senate.

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