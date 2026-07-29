Chandigarh: 2 Army men donate organs of brain-dead mother

Two brothers serving in the Army, Naib Subedar Tilak Raj and Havildar Jagdev Singh, have given a fresh lease of life to several terminally ill patients by donating the organs of their 70-year old brain-dead mother.

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One of the brothers is posted along the country’s northern borders while the other is serving on the eastern border. Their mother Maya Devi had died at the Command Hospital Chandimandir due to brain stroke.

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The complex organ retrieval was performed by a team of specialists at the Command Hospital in close coordination with the teams from the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi, and the AIIMS, New Delhi.

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A green corridor was established in coordination with the Military Police, civil administration and local authorities to ensure prompt and seamless transfer of the organs to designated medical transplant centres.