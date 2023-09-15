Chandigarh: 2 arrested for theft at unit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police for stealing copper and brass items, and cash from a unit at Industrial Area, Phase II. Maman Chand had reported a theft at the unit. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station. The suspects, Ranjit Singh (32) and Darshan (28), were arrested at Mauli Jagran. The police said both were habitual criminals. Ranjit was recently released from the jail. On the night of September 9, the suspects stole a pickup to transport the stolen goods. The police said around 109.500 kg of copper and 53.100 kg of brass, and Rs 1.63 lakh had been recovered from the suspects.