Chandigarh: 2 drug peddlers held with heroin

The police have arrested two drug peddlers in separate operations and recovered a total of 30.74 grams of heroin.

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In the first case, the Sector 31 police arrested Ayush, alias Shera (25), a resident of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, with 12.44 grams of heroin near the BSF headquarters area in Ram Darbar. Police records show that Ayush has three previous criminal cases against him, including one under the NDPS Act, besides cases under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

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In another operation, a Mauli Jagran police team arrested Bittu Kumar, a resident of Hallomajra, with 18.30 grams of heroin. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in police custody. Further investigation is under way in both cases.