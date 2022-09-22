Chandigarh: 2 duped by con men posing as power staff

Chandigarh, September 21
Two more city residents have lost their money to fraudsters posing as employees of the UT Electricity Department. Such incidents had been reported in the city earlier also.
Sarabjit Singh of Sector 38 (West) reported that he had received a WhatsApp message, which read his power connection would be snapped by evening since the last month’s bill payment was not updated in the record. A mobile number was mentioned in the message for assistance.
The complainant called on that number. The person on the other side told him that the last month’s bill was not updated and made the complainant download the “Quick Support” app. The suspect made the complainant transfer Rs 10, which, he claimed, will be adjusted to the next month’s bill. Later, the complainant found that Rs 81,590 was transferred from his bank account.
Another city resident, P Siddambary of Sector 37, was also duped of Rs 85,000 in a fraud similar to the earlier one.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...