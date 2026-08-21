Chandigarh: 2 engineers penalised for delayed services

The Chandigarh Right to Service Commission has imposed penalties on two officials of the UT Engineering Department for the delay in providing services within the stipulated time.

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In a complaint submitted to the commission on June 10, Balwinder Kaur stated that she was allotted a house in Sector 22-D on January 14 on medical grounds.

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After seeing the condition of the house that was not in a “livable condition”, she wrote to the Executive Engineer, CP Division No. 3, Sector 16, for the renovation of the house.

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After making a number of verbal requests as well as visits to the maintenance booth, Sector 23, the electrical and public health works were completed. However, civil works in the house were not completed. Balwinder Kaur stated that she was suffering from diseases affecting her lungs and kidney and, therefore, her livable place was required to be neat and clean.

Taking suo moto action, Chief Commissioner Mahavir Singh directed Jigna K Sanghadia, Superintending Engineer, Construction Circle(l)-cum-Second Appellate Authority; Arman Singh, Sub-Divisional Engineer; and Mankirat Singh, Junior Engineer, to appear before the commission on July 30. They were told to come with the complete record of the case.

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However, Jigna K Sanghadia, who did not turn up during the hearing, was directed to explain her position for remaining “wilfully absent”.

In an explanation submitted on August 4, she stated that being the Superintending Engineer of the area, it was her official responsibility to supervise, coordinate and ensure smooth execution of the Governor’s visit to Punjab Engineering College on July 30. Owing to these unavoidable official responsibilities, she could not leave the venue to appear before the commission at the scheduled time, she stated. However, taking a lenient view, the commission warned Jigna to remain careful in future to provide the notified services to the people of UT in the stipulated time.

Perusal of the detail submitted by Arman Singh reveals that the allotment letter for execution of work to the agency was issued on April 9 where the completion date of the work was mentioned as July 8. The commission observed that beyond July 8, a period of 37 working days had passed, and the service in full had not been provided to the applicant.

It said had Arman Singh paid any attention towards the working of his subordinate official — the Junior Engineer — the services could have been provided to the applicant within the stipulated time.

“The lack of supervision on the part of the senior officers cannot be justified, because this practice encourages junior officials not to perform their official duties properly, thereby causing delay in providing the notified services to citizens,” the commission said. The Chief Commissioner imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 each on Arman Singh and Mankirat Singh.