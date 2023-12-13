Chandigarh: 2 months on, right to service panel chief’s post vacant again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

Two months after appointment, the post of Chief Commissioner, Chandigarh Right to Service Commission, again fell vacant today with incumbent Arun Kumar tendering his resignation.

The Haryana Government yesterday appointed him Chairman, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram branch.

A former Haryana-cadre IAS officer of the 1989 batch, Arun Kumar was appointed Chief Commissioner of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission on October 4.

Earlier, after the term of then Commissioner KK Jindal ended on March 21, 2022, UT Adviser Dharam Pal was given the additional charge of the post. The UT Administration then invited applications from interested candidates for appointment to the post last year. The Search Committee, headed by UT Home Secretary, considered the candidature of 11 officers, including Dharam Pal, who had applied for the post till January, last date for submitting applications.

Later, the UT Administration upgraded the post to Chief Commissioner and invited fresh applications. As many as six candidates, including Arun Kumar, Dharam Pal and Anu Jagmohan Singh applied for the post.

On August 29, the UT Administrator called four eligible candidates for interaction, but only Arun Kumar, Dharam Pal and Anu Jagmohan Singh turned up. After interaction, the Administrator found ex-IRS officer Anu Jagmohan Singh suitable for the post and her name was recommended to the MHA. As she was already working as technical member in the National Company Law Tribunal, the Ministry had advised that Kumar may be appointed.

