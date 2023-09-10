Chandigarh: 2 nabbed for vehicle theft

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered four autos and a motorcycle from their possession. Harman Singh, a resident of New Indira Colony (NIC), Mani Majra, had reported that his auto parked near his house was stolen on Thursday. A case was registered at the IT Park police station. During investigation, Abhinav, alias Abhi (23), of Sector 26; and Pardeep Kumar (24), of Mauli Jagran, were arrested and the stolen auto recovered from them. Further investigation led to the recovery of three more autos, a motorcycle, a battery and an LPG cylinder. TNS
Two arrested for robbery
Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for robbing a man of Rs 5,000 at knifepoint. Neeraj Dhanda, a resident of New Indira Colony (NIC), was returning from work on Friday when two persons, Ashish, alias Tiger, and Vijay Bedi, alias Ganju, intimidated him with a sharp weapon and snatched cash and documents from him. A case was registered at the IT Park police station. The police said Ashish, a resident of Panchkula, had three cases, two of sexual harassment and one of gambling, already registered against him.
