Chandigarh: 27 nations attend nursing workshop

A total of 50 senior nursing professionals from 27 countries are participating in a public health policy and management programme inaugurated at PGIMER on Wednesday.

The programme is being organised by the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, under the International Public Health Management Development Programme (IPHMDP), with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) framework.

Advertisement

The participating countries include Seychelles, Cambodia, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, Tanzania, Iraq, Tunisia, Lebanon and others.