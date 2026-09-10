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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 27 nations attend nursing workshop

Chandigarh: 27 nations attend nursing workshop

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:54 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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A total of 50 senior nursing professionals from 27 countries are participating in a public health policy and management programme inaugurated at PGIMER on Wednesday.

The programme is being organised by the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, under the International Public Health Management Development Programme (IPHMDP), with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) framework.

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The participating countries include Seychelles, Cambodia, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, Tanzania, Iraq, Tunisia, Lebanon and others.

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