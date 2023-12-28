Chandigarh: 3 arrested for attacking woman

Chandigarh: Three persons have been booked by the police for attacking a woman and vandalising her car. The police said a resident of Sector 25 alleged that Deepak, alias Deepu; Binder and Rohit, alias Golu; all residents of Sector 25, allegedly stopped her car in Sector 38 and started hitting it with sticks. A case was registered and all suspects were arrested. tns
Mobile phone snatched
Chandigarh: Two pedestrians snatched the mobile phone from a woman. A resident of Mohali district reported that two unidentified persons snatched her phone at Sector 47. A case has been registered. tns
Resident duped of Rs 2.66 lakh
Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 45 has lost Rs 2.66 lakh to an online fraud. Ravinder Singh reported that an unidentified person cheated him on the pretext of investing in a company. A case has been registered at the cybercrime station. tns
4 stolen vehicles recovered
Chandigarh: The police have recovered four more vehicles from Karan Kumar of Sector 45, who was arrested with a stolen scooter. His interrogation led to the recovery of three motorcycles and a car. The police claimed the accused was a drug addict and was involved in two theft cases registered at the Mani Majra police station.
