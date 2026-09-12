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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 3-day theatre fest kicks off at Kalagram

Chandigarh: 3-day theatre fest kicks off at Kalagram

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Artistes stage a play at Kalagram in Chandigarh.
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The three-day comedy theatre Festival, an initiative of the North Zone Cultural Centre, began at Kalagram here on Friday, drawing theatre lovers from across the Tricity in large numbers.

The evening witnessed the enactment of the satirical play “Nek Chor” by theatre artistes from Jaipur. The play was directed by Vijay, Kamlesh and Kalpana.

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The story revolves around a kind-hearted thief who breaks into a house with the intent to commit theft but gets distracted by the blatant lies and dishonesty prevalent among the people in the house, turning the entire situation farcical.

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“Nek Chor”, based on the theme of social hypocrisy, seeks to deliver a thought-provoking message loaded with dollops of humour, wit and wisdom.

It gives a palpable sense that even a thief may value the idea of honesty and loyalty in relationships far more than a seemingly respectable society built purely on dishonesty, deception and hypocrisy.

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The main cast included Gaurav, Vijay, Shubham, Vinay, Anjanee, Pratiksha and Richa.

Kamlesh Bairwa handled the lighting arrangements, while Pradeep Solanki looked after the music.

Anuranjan, Shubham Tiwari and Sandeep provided valuable backstage and production support, making the event a wholesome package of earthy humour and wit.

Panchkula Mayor Sham Lal Bansal was the chief guest on the occasion.

On the second day of the festival, the iconic play “Bebe Ghasite di Natak Mandali”, directed by Dr Adish Kumar Verma, will be staged. The staging of the play will commence at 6.30 pm.

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