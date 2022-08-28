Chandigarh: 3 held with 8 stolen bikes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

The police have nabbed three persons, including two juveniles, and recovered eight stolen bikes from them. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered against 19-year-old Dalip Verma, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Mani Majra.

Following many complaints, the police set up a naka at Mani Majra on August 24 and nabbed Dalip. He disclosed he, along with two juveniles, stole a number of bikes from the area. They used the stolen bikes till fuel lasted and hid these somewhere after.