Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Three persons have been arrested by the police for stealing Rs 24 lakh from a factory at Industrial Area, Phase I.

Dinesh Goyal, a resident of Sector 21, had reported that his factory was closed on August 15. The next day when he arrived at the factory, he found the CCTV cameras installed outside the factory broken. The locker was also broken and Rs 24 lakh, a cheque book and a mobile phone kept in it were stolen.

A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

During investigation, a team, led by Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO of the Industrial Area police station, nabbed the suspects, identified as Shambu (19), a resident of Hallo Majra village; Gangadhar, alias Anna (20), a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas; and Jagdish, alias Jaggu (19), also from Hallo Majra village. A total of Rs 8.3 lakh was recovered from the suspects.

The police said Shambu had three burglary cases registered against him in the past and Gangadhar already faced eight cases of theft and burglary.