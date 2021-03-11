Chandigarh: 3 rob man of mobile, ATM card, withdraw Rs 40K, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Three youths have been arrested by the local police for allegedly robbing a man of his mobile phone and an ATM card. The suspects later used the ATM card to withdraw Rs 40,000 and purchase three mobile phones worth around Rs 60,000.

The complainant, Chhote Lal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP), had hired an auto for Sector 17 from the ISBT, Sector 43, on April 27. In the meantime, three youths also sat in the auto.

The suspects started arguing with the auto driver over the fare following which he dropped the three suspects and the complainant near the Sector 53 roundabout.

The police said the three suspects started following the complainant and one of them fled towards Sector 52 after snatching his mobile phone. The other two suspects thrashed the complainant and robbed him of his ATM card and a bag containing clothes. The suspects then escaped from the spot. The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

The police said the complainant’s bank statement was obtained and it was found that Rs 60,000 was transferred to Shruti Communication, a mobile phone store in Zirakpur. Further investigation revealed that the three youths had purchased mobile phones from the shop.

The police then traced and nabbed the suspects, identified as Sunil Paswan (23), Madan Paswan (23) and Rahul Kumar, alias Bittu Kumar Dass (24), all natives of Bihar who work as labourers and reside in Dera Bassi.

During the investigation, the robbed mobile phone, a bag and Rs 5,000 were recovered. The three mobile phones worth Rs 60,000 were also recovered.

The police said the suspects used to visit Chandigarh to look for innocent people who could be targeted. They were produced in a court and remanded in two-day police custody.

