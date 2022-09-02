Chandigarh: 3 years after man's death, 2 friends booked for murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Over three years after a Sector 35 resident died under mysterious circumstances, the UT police, who over the years failed to take action, have finally booked two of the victim’s friends on the directions of a local court.

Naresh Kumar, in his complaint, alleged his son Rohit, who worked as a sweeper at a government college, had gone out with a friend, Pardeep Singh Negi, on June 13, 2019. After the victim failed to return home that evening, his wife made repeated calls to Rohit, but these went unanswered. She also went to the house of Vicky Sabharwal, another friend, to enquire about her husband’s whereabouts, but he feigned ignorance.

Later, victim’s another friend Kala informed the family that Rohit had been admitted to the GMSH-16. On reaching the hospital, the family learnt that Rohit had died.

As per the FIR, the victim’s family had suspected foul play by Pardeep and Vicky, but the police allegedly failed to initiate action against the suspects.

The family had claimed seven days after the incident, they received Rohit’s missing belongings, including mobile phone, and purse containing documents and ATM cards, in a parcel reportedly sent through registered post by Pardeep.

The family maintained the victim was allegedly administered some injection in Sector 40 and that they had collected the CCTV footage of the area. In the footage, Pardeep and Rohit were seen arriving at the scene together. Vicky also visited the place on the day of the crime.

The complainant reportedly made repeat requests to the police to nab the suspects and even met senior officials, but the matter was put on the back burner.

The complainant then filed an RTI application, which revealed his complaint had been closed. He then moved court, which directed the police to register an FIR.

A case has now been registered against the two suspects.

Action on court order