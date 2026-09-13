DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 388 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Chandigarh: 388 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As part of the nationwide initiative of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a National Lok Adalat was organised at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday.

The Lok Adalat was held under the overall supervision of Justice Suvir Sehgal, chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee. Eight Benches were constituted to take up matters suitable for settlement, with a focus on promoting amicable resolution of disputes. The Benches were headed by Justice Sudeepti Sharma, Justice Ramesh Chander Dimri, Justice Pravindra Singh Chauhan, Justice Rajesh Gaur, Justice Puja Chopra, Justice Sunish Bindlish, Justice Divya Sharma and Justice Ravinder Malik.

Advertisement

A total of 723 cases were listed before the Benches, of which 388 were disposed of through mutual settlement. The settled matters predominantly comprised motor accident claim cases. The total amount awarded in these settlements was Rs 17.86 crore.

Advertisement

The National Lok Adalat is aimed at reducing the pendency of cases and encouraging the resolution of disputes through alternative mechanisms. It provides litigants with an accessible, cost-effective and expeditious platform to settle their cases.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts