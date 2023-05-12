Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 11

For the convenience of electric vehicle owners, the UT Administration is set to start work on installation of 44 more charging stations at different locations in the city from Tuesday. However, the administration is yet to make the 23 public charging stations that were set up in November last year operational.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) — the nodal agency for implementation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in the city — says the 23 charging stations are ready and they will sign a memorandum of understanding with a private firm finalised to run these shortly.

To cover the entire city, work on installation of 44 more charging stations under the “Chandigarh developer mode” will begin from May 16, he says. The work will start at four places — multilevel parking in Sector 17, parking at Elante mall, parking area of Mani Majra car bazaar and parking in Sector 44 D market.

How much will charge cost Type of charge: Tariff Slow & moderate: Rs 8 per unit Fast: Rs 10 per unit Battery swapping: Rs 11 per unit

The administration had notified the EV Policy on September 20 last year and fixed the charging tariff at Rs 8 per unit for slow and moderate charging, Rs 10 per unit for fast charging and Rs 11 per unit for battery swapping. However, it will take a few more days to make the facility available to consumers.

Tenders were invited to run the charging stations and rates fixed on the basis of bids received. The work to make the charging stations operational had been awarded to Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL), a public-sector undertaking.

The UT has already installed 23 charging stations at nine locations across the city. These stations have a total of 92 charging guns, through which an equal number of vehicles can be charged simultaneously.

“As many as 23 fast-charging stations, of the 37 sanctioned under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) India scheme, have been installed and energised, and will be made operational by month-end," says Dalai.

As many as 328 electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously across the city on these slow, moderate and fast chargers. Battery-swapping stations will also be set up along with the charging stations at 26 locations in first phase, he says.

Vehicles purchased by local residents can also be charged at home through domestic electricity connections.

CREST will develop a mobile application to provide real-time information on charging stations such as updates on time slot, type of station, load, location and tariff.

In the first two years of the EV Policy period, 100 public charging stations will be installed in the UT.

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport, nearly 3,000 electric vehicles have been registered in the city since 2018.

Work to kick off on May 16

Work on installing 44 more charging stations under the ‘Chandigarh developer mode’ will begin from May 16

These will come up at four locations — Sector 17 multilevel parking, Elante parking, Mani Majra car bazaar parking and Sector 44-D market parking

Besides these, 23 fast-charging stations of 37 sanctioned under ‘FAME-II India’ scheme have already been installed and energised

100 planned under EV policy