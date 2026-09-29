Chandigarh: 48-hour shutdown of Kajauli pipeline to hit water supply

The city will witness regulated water supply on September 30 and October 1 due to a 48-hour shutdown for replacement of a pipeline at Jhungian and Jandpur villages.

During the shutdown, pumping of water from Phase III of Kajauli waterworks to the Sector 39 facility will remain affected.

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The water supply timings across Chandigarh will be regulated during the two days.

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Morning supply: 3.30 am to 9 am — full pressure

Evening supply: 6 pm to 8 pm — low pressure