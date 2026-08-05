Chandigarh: 8 duped of over Rs 59 lakh in a day over immigration frauds

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday registered nine FIRs of cheating, including eight alleging immigration fraud, against operators of visa and overseas placement consultancies in different parts of the city, with complainants claiming they were cheated of more than Rs 59 lakh on the promise of jobs and visas abroad.

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The cases, registered at the Sector 17, Sector 3, Sector 34 and Sector 36 police stations, are under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Emigration Act, where applicable. All cases are under investigation.

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The FIRs name consultancies operating from Sectors 9, 17, 34 and 35. The complainants, belonging to Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Kerala and Chhattisgarh, alleged they were induced to pay amounts ranging from Rs 3.59 lakh to Rs 15.93 lakh for overseas jobs or visas. They claimed the promised visas and placements never materialised and the money was not refunded.

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Three FIRs were registered against a Sector 35-based consultancy, two against a Sector 9-based consultancy and one each against firms operating from Sectors 17 and 34. Another complaint names a woman operating from a commercial premises in Sector 34.

Separately, the Sector 34 police registered a cheating case involving an alleged property fraud of Rs 75 lakh in which the complainant alleged that the same property was agreed to be sold to multiple buyers.

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The registration of eight immigration-related FIRs on a single day underscores the continuing challenge posed by fraudulent visa and overseas employment rackets in the region, where aspirants are often targeted with assurances of guaranteed work permits, quick visa approvals and overseas placements.

Police advised prospective migrants to verify the credentials and registration of immigration consultants before making payments, insist on written contracts and receipts, avoid cash transactions and independently confirm job offers with the concerned employer or embassy. They also cautioned against consultants promising guaranteed visas or demanding large advance payments without documentary proof.

People suspecting immigration fraud have been advised to approach the nearest police station without delay. In cases involving online financial transactions, complaints should also be reported immediately on the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal so that timely action can be initiated to block fraudulent transactions and preserve evidence.