Chandigarh – a land of equal opportunities

Chandigarh has long been known for its relaxed pace, but with changing times the city has transformed into a land of equal opportunities, offering growth, education, and livelihood to young people, especially the children of those eking out a living on the margins — domestic, office, and factory workers, cleaners, daily labourers, gardeners, washermen, barbers, and more.

Son of our neighbour’s gardener is now a CRPF personnel. Our driver’s son is a content creator working at a well-paying position at an event management company, while his daughter works for an MNC. Our office pantry lady’s son has a start-up providing catering staff for hospitality setups, and her daughter is an online influencer.

Chandigarh has truly embraced all its children, providing them with the means to succeed. Where their parents once came to work on bicycles and foot, earning only a few thousand rupees between them and carefully watching their pennies, these young people can now afford two-wheelers, and even a car sometimes, order food online, wear nice clothes, and enjoy outings at malls.

The city has come a long way, blessing its next generation with the tools to thrive. It has given birth to a young generation that’s ambitious, hardworking, entrepreneurial, and brave!

Viva la Chandigarh!

Aradhika Sharma, Chandigarh