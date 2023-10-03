Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

The Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) and the NID Foundation claimed to have set a Guinness World Record for the largest distribution of sanitary packets in 24 hours.

The record was dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to make menstrual hygiene a nationwide campaign that has transformed the lives of millions of women in the country.

The mega distribution drive was flagged-off by CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu here. With the help of 16 NGOs and student volunteers, the packets of biodegradable sanitary napkins were distributed free of cost at Dhanas.

As many as 1.25 lakh packets of biodegradable sanitary napkins were distributed in 24 hours. Each packet contained four sanitary napkins, taking the total count of napkins to 5 lakh.

This is the first Guinness World Record on the name of “Bharat”. On the occasion, a special talk was also held on menstrual health and hygiene in which several women community leaders spoke on the issue.

Rishi Nath, official adjudicator, Guinness World Records, awarded the certificate to CWT founder and chief patron of NID foundation Satnam Singh Sandhu at the ceremony that was attended by different community leaders and members of different NGOs, among others.

#Narendra Modi