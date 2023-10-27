Chandigarh A team record win

Chandigarh, October 26
Chandigarh A registered a convincing an innings win over Himachal Pradesh in a league match of the 3rd Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament.
In reply to Chandigarh A’s 285/8, Himachal Pradesh collapsed at 250 runs. Abhay Singh Gulia and Markandey Panchal took three wickets each. Skipper Aditya Kataria (69) scored a half-century for the visitors. Chandigarh A scored 82/2 in the second innings.
In another league match, Punjab defeated Chandigarh B on the basis of innings lead. Chandigarh B team was all out for 104 runs whereas Punjab scored 219 runs. Sagar Virk played a brilliant innings of 89 runs. Chandigarh B scored 155/5 in the second innings.
