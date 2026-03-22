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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh joins Congress

Chandigarh AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh joins Congress

2nd MC councillor to switch sides recently; party exudes confidence of sweeping next civic polls

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:15 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Image credits/X @DamanpreetBadal
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AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh from Ward No. 17 of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation joined the Congress on Sunday.

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Damanpreet is the second councillor to have recently joined the Congress. Earlier, councillor Prem Lata joined the party on February 23, along with Ritu Chhabra, wife of former Mayor Pradeep Chhabra.

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Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky said the leaders were impressed by the policies of the party and decided to join it.

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He also expressed confidence that the Congress would win all wards in the next Municipal Corporation election.

While addressing the gathering at the Chandigarh Congress Bhawan, Damanpreet Singh said that he left the AAP as the party was in disarray in Chandigarh. He alleged that all affairs of the party were decided from Delhi or Punjab.

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He further said that his name had been finalised as the candidate for the post of Mayor, but just before the voting, another candidate’s name was announced. He added that local leaders cannot take decisions at their own level.

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