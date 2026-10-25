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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh AAP demands urgent repairs to Sector 49 rehabilitation colony flats

Chandigarh AAP demands urgent repairs to Sector 49 rehabilitation colony flats

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have criticised the UT Administration over the deteriorating condition of 1,024 rehabilitation flats in Sector 49, alleging that the buildings have been neglected despite being constructed as part of the city’s slum rehabilitation programme.

In a statement, the party said the flats had become a grim example of administrative apathy.

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Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikrant A Tanwar said severe dampness had affected walls across the colony, while water seepage from roofs was reaching ground-floor structures. Concrete had crumbled from staircases and rooftops, exposing rusted steel reinforcement.

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He also flagged the deteriorating concrete slabs supporting large overhead water tanks, saying they posed a potential threat to residents’ safety.

Tanwar said residents alleged that the problems had persisted for months, raising concerns about the condition of the buildings’ foundations and the stability of the soil beneath the four-storey structures.

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Chandigarh AAP president Vijaypal Singh alleged that the Chandigarh Housing Board had failed to adequately address maintenance and sewage-related issues, with responsibility often being shifted to the Municipal Corporation.

The party demanded that sewage leakage into building foundations be stopped immediately and damaged drainage and sanitary lines replaced.

It also sought urgent repairs to weakened water-tank slabs, roofs and other structurally unsafe components at government expense.

The AAP leaders further demanded that responsibility be fixed and strict action taken against those found guilty of negligence.

Vijaypal Singh warned that the party would launch an agitation if immediate steps were not taken to address the condition of the buildings.

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