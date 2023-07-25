Chandigarh: AAP leaders, volunteers face water cannons as they try to cross police barricades

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

The Chandigarh Police used water cannons on AAP leaders and volunteers as they tried to break the barricades during the party’s protest against violence in Manipur.

The party leaders and volunteers are not being allowed to leave the premises of the MLA hostel here. All Punjab ministers are present at the protest site.

Chandigarh में शांतिपूर्व प्रदर्शन कर रहे AAP कार्यकर्ताओं पर चंडीगढ़ पुलिस की बर्बरता।



पिछले 3 महीनों से #Manipur जल रहा है, महिलाओं के साथ बर्बरता की जा रही है, मगर वहां MODI जी और उनकी पुलिस ठंडे पड़ गई



वहीं जब AAP कार्यकर्ताओं ने इसका विरोध किया तो उन्हें चंडीगढ़ पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/7vLA7vFvnV — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) July 25, 2023

The party leaders wanted to give a memorandum to the Punjab Governor but the police have not allowed them to proceed towards Governor House.

The police have asked a 5-member party delegation to come forward and give the memorandum to their senior officer, who will forward it to the Governor.

All AAP MLAs from Punjab were asked yesterday to get volunteers from their respective constituencies for the protest today.

#Manipur