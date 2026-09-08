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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh AAP setback: Councillor Ram Chander Yadav joins Congress

Chandigarh AAP setback: Councillor Ram Chander Yadav joins Congress

Punjabi actress Aditi Arya also joined the Congress on the occasion

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:38 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chandigarh suffered another setback on Tuesday as its councillor Ram Chander Yadav joined the Congress at a function held at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh.

Punjabi actress Aditi Arya also joined the Congress on the occasion.

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Yadav is the second AAP councillor to join the Congress in recent times. Earlier, AAP councillor Munawar joined the Congress along with his supporters on July 27.

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Before that, AAP councillors Taruna Mehta, Damanpreet Singh and Premlata had also joined the Congress.

Yadav was elected from Ward No. 15. Speaking on the occasion, he said people in the city were fed up with BJP rule. He alleged that the local AAP leadership had failed to prevent the BJP from electing its mayor despite the party not having the required number of councillors. He also alleged that the AAP had failed to take action against the three councillors who allegedly indulged in cross-voting during the mayoral election.

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Aditi Arya said she was the 'daughter' of Chandigarh and understood the problems and challenges facing the city.

Chandigarh Congress president H.S. Lucky said Yadav and Arya joined the party after being impressed by the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari.

Vijay Pal Singh, president of Chandigarh AAP, said the party had already expelled Yadav for anti-party activities before he joined the Congress.

With the induction of another AAP councillor, the Congress' strength in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House has increased to 10. The BJP, with 18 councillors, remains the largest party, while the AAP's strength has fallen to seven.

In the last Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election, the AAP won 14 of the 35 elected seats and emerged as the single-largest party in the House. The BJP won 12 wards, while the Congress secured eight seats. An Akali Dal candidate also won from one ward but later switched to the AAP.

Earlier, AAP councillors Suman Sharma and Poonam had joined the BJP just before the mayoral election.

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