Chandigarh AAP unit sans chief for 5 months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

Even after nearly five months of its Chandigarh unit being dissolved, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is yet to appoint new office-bearers, including president, for its city organisation.

Prem Garg used to be the president of the city party unit. After the party unit was dissolved, no new chief could be announced till date.

In March, Chandigarh AAP co-incharge Pardeep Chhabra was appointed as the chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board. Taruna Mehta, one of the party councillors, joined the Congress recently.

“There is no head in the party. There are three different groups within the party fighting with one another,” she had alleged during the last House meeting. Former party chief Garg said: “The team will be announced soon.”