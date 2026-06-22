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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Academy, Wanderers Club share points in hockey meet

Chandigarh Academy, Wanderers Club share points in hockey meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Wanderers Club and Chandigarh Hockey Academy played a 3-3 draw to share points at the Chandigarh State Hockey Championship, which is being organised at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

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The academy lads jumped to the lead as early as in the fourth minute, as Prince converted the first penalty corner of the match. Prabhjot doubled the lead in the 14th minute by scoring a field goal. Trailing by two goals, the club team gathered pace and scored in the 24th minute when Gurjeet sounded the goalpost. The turning point arrived in the 37th minute as Dilraj levelled the score.

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Prince of the academy scored a goal through a penalty corner in the 37th minute, but Rohit struck for the club four minutes later. Till the final whistle was blown, the score remained unchanged.

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Meanwhile, KISCOE, Sector 42, eves posted a 6-0 win over SGGS Hockey Club (Blue) on Saturday. Sonali drew the first blood in the third minute, while Apram doubled the lead in the fifth minute. Manpreet was the next to score in the 17th minute followed by Manpreet (37th minute), Sonali (39th minute) and Niharika (47th minute).

Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 18, recorded a 3-0 win over Rock Rovers Hockey Club (Master Team). Annua (6th minute), Simran (8th minute) and Ratanjeet (37th minute) scored for the academy. Wanderers Club defeated Sector 42 Hockey Stadium 9-0. Alka (10th, 38th and 42nd minute) scored the maximum goals, while Jyoti (18th and 50th minute), Rajni (32nd and 58th minute), Rakhi (49th minute) and Samandeep (60th minute) also netted goals.

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