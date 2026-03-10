DT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh achieves 99.93% literacy rate, becomes fully literate UT

Chandigarh achieves 99.93% literacy rate, becomes fully literate UT

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria also highlighted rise in women's literacy rate from 90.7% to 99.89%

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:54 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
Chandigarh has achieved a major milestone by attaining a 99.93 per cent literacy rate, making it a fully literate Union Territory.

To celebrate the achievement, the Education Department of the Chandigarh Administration organised a ‘Felicitation Ceremony of Neo-Literates’ under the ULLAS-Nav-Saksharon ka Alankaran Samaroh (Felicitation Ceremony of Neo-Literates), where newly literate individuals were honoured for their accomplishment.

The event was graced by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, as the Chief Guest, while H. Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary, Chandigarh, attended as the Guest of Honour. The ceremony recognised the efforts of neo-literates and highlighted the importance of education in building an empowered society.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor described the achievement as a historic moment for Chandigarh. He said the success, achieved under the ULLAS, has helped the city surpass the 95 per cent literacy benchmark set under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With this accomplishment, Chandigarh has become the sixth state/UT in the country and the second Union Territory to achieve full literacy.

Kataria informed that Chandigarh’s literacy rate has increased from 93.7 per cent to 99.93 per cent, with 15,556 citizens participating in the programme and 14,711 successfully clearing the literacy assessment. He also highlighted the remarkable rise in women’s literacy rate from 90.7 per cent to 99.89 per cent, calling it a significant step towards women’s empowerment.

The Governor credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the Chandigarh Administration, Education Department, teachers, volunteers, NGOs and social organisations who worked tirelessly to reach non-literate citizens. He also congratulated the neo-learners who gained both academic and digital literacy through the programme.

Emphasising that literacy is the beginning of lifelong learning, Kataria said education will play a crucial role in achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. He encouraged citizens to continue learning and contribute to building a knowledge-driven and progressive society.

Also present on the occasion were Prerna Puri, Secretary Education; Nitish Singla, Director School Education; and Dr Surender Singh Dahiya, Director, SCERT, UT Chandigarh, along with neo-literate citizens and officials of the Department of School Education and Chandigarh Administration.

