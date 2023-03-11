Chandigarh: Action against public transport vehicles sans panic buttons soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

For the safety of passengers, all public service vehicles will have to get the vehicle location tracking (VLT) device and panic buttons installed by March 31.

An official of the State Transport Authority (STA) said they would start challaning vehicles from April 1 if these were found without the devices after March 31.

As per the record, there are around 5,500 public service vehicles, Maxi cabs, motor cabs and buses, in the city, of which around 2,100 have been fitted with the devices so far.

In pursuance of the directions issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the UT Administration has made it mandatory vehicle location tracking device and panic buttons for the public service vehicles (maxi cab, motor cab, buses) in Chandigarh as specified under the Rule 125 (H) of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, Sub-Rule 5 of Rule 90 and Sub-Rule 1 of Rule 129.

According to a notification issued by the administration, all specified registered vehicles will have to comply with the requirement before March 31 and new ones will have to comply with the same at the time of registration.

All public service vehicles registered in Chandigarh are required to install these devices. An official said the STA had started the implementation of the VLT & EA (vehicle location tracking and emergency alert) project on June 30 last year. Around 35 per cent of the public service vehicles registered in Chandigarh have been fitted with the VLT device and panic buttons so far. These devices are checked at the time of fitness of vehicles, said the official.

Two wheelers, e-rickshaws and three-wheelers are exempt from installing these devices.

How will it help

It helped make travelling in public service vehicles safe, especially for women and children. It also helped keep track of whether a vehicle was following its decided route or not, had reached its destination on time or not, besides keeping tabs on speed, reckless driving, violation of traffic rules, etc.