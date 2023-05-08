Chandigarh Adda Cricket Blue register win in cricket meet

Chandigarh, May 7
Chandigarh Adda Cricket Blue defeated Adda Cricket Red by nine wickets in a match of the My Brother-My Strength T20 Trophy.
Batting first, Adda Red scored 219/5 in 20 overs with the help of Harvinder Singh (63), Khullar (41), Luthra (38) and Kamal Arora (35). Dheeraj, Sanjay Singh, Gulshan, Rishi and Vikas took one wicket each for the bowling side. Adda Blue won the match with the help of Sanjay Singh (91) and Gulshan (75).
