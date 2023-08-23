Chandigarh Administration aims for TB-free tag by 2024

Chandigarh, August 22
UT Adviser Dharam Pal unveiled an ambitious initiative to achieve a ‘Tuberculosis (TB)-Free Chandigarh’ by the year 2024. It would involve a comprehensive strategy centered on awareness, early diagnosis, treatment adherence and reducing the stigma associated with the disease.
During a meeting of the State TB Cell, Dharam Pal addressed the need for collective action by all stakeholders in Chandigarh to tackle the challenge of tuberculosis.
Under the initiative, stakeholders will actively engage in community sensitisation, identify individuals at risk, support early treatment and dispel misconceptions about the disease. The strategy includes conducting camps, workshops, and awareness drives in educational institutions to make people familiar with TB causes, symptoms and treatment facilities available. Special emphasis will be laid on eradicating myths surrounding the disease.
