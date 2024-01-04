Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 3

The UT Administration has allocated nearly 5.455 acres to two Central agencies and the Union Territory of Ladakh for the construction of their offices and Ladakh Bhawan in the city at a total cost of Rs 189.18 crore.

According to officials, the Administration has issued a letter of intent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the allotment of nearly 2 acres in Industrial Area, Phase II, at a cost of Rs 68.17 crore to build its permanent branch office. The chunk of land is located near the 3 BRD station.

The Administration had earlier identified more than 1 acre in Sector 38. The agency was not satisfied with the available space and requested for a bigger piece of land as the UT branch would be headed by an Inspector General (IG)-rank officer with one Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and two Superintendents of Police (SPs). After evaluating the agency’s request, the UT identified the Industrial Area site, which is centrally located, close to the railway station and is well-connected with the airport.

A temporary branch office of the premier anti-terror organisation was inaugurated near Model Jail, Burail, in December 2019. The branch office has its jurisdiction over the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Similarly, the authorities have issued a letter of intent to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for the allotment of nearly 1.735 acres at Sector 38 (West) at a cost of Rs 59.13 crore to set up its regional office. Apart from the office, the building complex is likely to have staff residences too. At present, the ED has its office at the Press Building in Sector 18.

The Administration has also allotted a plot measuring 1.72 acres for the construction of Ladakh Bhawan in Sector 33-C at a cost of Rs 61.88 crore. It was a long-standing demand of the Union Territory of Ladakh. It will benefit patients, students and officials from Ladakh visiting the city. The Ladakh authorities have paid the amount to the Chandigarh Administration.

Sources said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also sought land for the expansion of its regional office at Sector 30.

