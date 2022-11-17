Chandigarh Administration allots work to 2 firms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

In order to encourage people to move towards electric vehicle (EV) from the conventional ones, the UT Administration has allotted the work to two firms for setting up of charging stations at various locations in the city.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), said the work for the establishment of 44 EV charging stations to charge 332 electric vehicles at a time and 26 battery swapping stations for electric vehicles with swappable battery option in different areas of the city had been allotted to two firms. These charging stations would be made operational within three months.

About the rates, he said Rs 8 per unit would be charged for slow and moderate charging, Rs 10 per unit for fast charging and Rs 11 per unit for battery swapping.

Dalai said electric vehicles purchased by local citizens could also be charged at their houses through domestic electricity connections.

For the convenience of consumers, CREST will soon develop a mobile application to provide real-time information on charging stations such as updates on time slot, type of station, load, location and tariff.

The UT Administration had notified the “Electric Vehicle Policy - 2022” on September 20 in order to make Chandigarh a ‘Model EV City’ by achieving one of the highest penetration of zero emission vehicles (ZEV) amongst all Indian cities by the end of the policy period of five years.

The Centre had sanctioned 48 charging stations for Chandigarh under Phase I of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) India scheme. As many as 28 fast-charging stations, of the 37 sanctioned under the FAME-II scheme, have been installed and these will be made functional by the end of this month.

In the first two years of the EV policy period, 100 public charging stations will be installed in the UT. Within six months, all petrol stations will have to set up charging stations. If there is no adequate space, owners will make necessary arrangements for installing charging stations in the nearby parking area.

