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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on Diwali, Gurpurb

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The UT Administration has permitted the sale and use of only green firecrackers during Diwali and Gurpurb.

According to an order issued by the Administration, only green crackers certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) can be sold and used in the city. The sale and use of crackers, commonly known as ‘laris’, have been prohibited.

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On Diwali, residents will be allowed to burst crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm, while on Gurpurb, the permitted timings will be between 4 am and 5 am and between 9 pm and 10 pm.

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Only licensed vendors will be allowed to sell firecrackers in Chandigarh.

Online orders and sale of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, will not be permitted. The restrictions aim to regulate the sale of firecrackers and ensure compliance with the prescribed environmental and safety standards.

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Bursting crackers will be prohibited within 100 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, educational institutions, courts and religious places. The restriction will also apply to other silence zones notified by the Administration.

Violators will face action under relevant provisions of the BNS, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Explosives Act, 1884, and other relevant laws.

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